Netizens are impressed by BTS V's 5-year glow-up.

A recent community forum post became wildly popular after detailing the change that happened to V's visuals from 2014 to now. Netizens noted how the star is sporting similar looks but with drastically upgraded style and beauty.

Comments include:

"Wow, he grew up so well."

"The transformation is unbelievable."

"He's good looking no matter what he does."

2014





2019









What do you think of V's glow-up?