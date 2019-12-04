Netizens crack up at Jackson's reaction to J.Y. Park's collaboration stage with Hwa Sa

Netizens have been cracking up at GOT7's Jackson's viral reaction to J.Y. Park's recent MAMA performance.

Jackson was seen looking comically horrified at seeing his label head rocking plastic pants and dancing provocatively on stage with Hwa Sa. The viral reaction is gaining popularity as netizens react.





Netizens have been commenting on the performance and Jackson's reaction, stating:

"The expression is so vivid haha."

"I laughed so much watching this. That was a dream plastic pants collaboration."

"That was my expression too."



"I can relate to Jackson's expression so much."

