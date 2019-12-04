10

1

Posted by sl278

Suho reveals the top earners in EXO on 'Radio Star'

AKP STAFF

Suho has revealed the top moneymakers in EXO on the latest episode of 'Radio Star'.

The talented idol and celebrity appeared on the December 4th broadcast of the show, where Suho revealed that he and Baekhyun were the top moneymakers in the group. He stated: "We try to point out when someone is making a lot of money. Why? Because then they have to buy food for everyone. Oh, you're doing that musical? You're buying. Sometimes the member's joke, 'But I did that gig for free...' Baekhyun sold over 50,000 copies of his solo album."

When Suho was asked what he does for his activities. Suho replied that he's in musicals, movies, and is working hard.

  1. Suho
  2. Baekhyun
1

DG2523,204 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

This is the most important thing from the show? How about how he basically said SM is treating them poorly? Or how they are talking about their future after their contracts expire and even consider leaving SM? Or how Jongin is effected by the hate comments he receives? There was so many thing, they are trending in Korea and you write about their earnings. Hope there will be more articles then this one.

Eunbean1,070 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

didn't Baekhyun sold over 500.000 copies of his album

