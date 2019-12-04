Suho reveals the top earners in EXO on 'Radio Star'

Suho has revealed the top moneymakers in EXO on the latest episode of 'Radio Star'.

The talented idol and celebrity appeared on the December 4th broadcast of the show, where Suho revealed that he and Baekhyun were the top moneymakers in the group. He stated: "We try to point out when someone is making a lot of money. Why? Because then they have to buy food for everyone. Oh, you're doing that musical? You're buying. Sometimes the member's joke, 'But I did that gig for free...' Baekhyun sold over 50,000 copies of his solo album."

When Suho was asked what he does for his activities. Suho replied that he's in musicals, movies, and is working hard.