Netizens find Yeji's interaction with Kim Chung Ha adorable

Netizens can't get over ITZY's Yeji's interaction with Kim Chung Ha.

ITZY was sitting next to Kim Chung Ha at an awards show, and Yeji can be clearly seen contemplating how to approach Kim Chung Ha. She seems to be running a million scenarios in her mind before she reaches across Lia and finally greets Kim Chung Ha, who responds warmly to her hoobae.



Fans commented, "It's so cute if you imagine all the lines she was thinking up in her head before finally talking to her," "It's like a leopard told a cat, 'Sunbaenim, I'm a cat, too!', and the cat said, 'Oh wow, really?'. They're both so cute," and much more.



What an adorable interaction! Hopefully they became friends.