The Boyz look stunning in royal nutcracker themed outfits as they begin their fan club recruitment.

The recruitment is scheduled to being on December 28th at 6 pm KST and end on December 31st at 11:59 KST. This marks the group's second fan club recruitment since their debut, and it seems like they'll be releasing content and teasers to encourage more fans to join.

Will you join The Boyz's fandom?