Hong Suk Chun closes his Itaewon restaurant that he operated for 14 years

Entertainer Hong Suk Chun is closing his Itaewon restaurant that he operated for 14 years.

He posted a picture of the restaurant on his Instagram on December 6. Hong Suk Chun wrote in his caption that the restaurant will only stay opened until December 9 and then will be shut down. He wrote: “My heart is breaking. This is a place I created one small piece at a time…”

He continued, stating: "Rather than people spending money here, I want to thank everyone who has come through this space. I have many things to say but I'll tell you later when I'm feeling better. In a little while, I'll come back...I feel lonely but I’ll try to bear it. My restaurant used to be called a gathering of wonderful foods around the world but now it’s just a common street stall. How neighborhoods change.”

Hong Suk Chun, who has been in the restaurant business for a long time, has complained that the situation in Itaewon has been difficult since last year. He cited soaring rents, a sharp rise in the minimum wage, and the disappearing characteristics of the streets as reasons.