12

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Hong Suk Chun closes his Itaewon restaurant that he operated for 14 years

AKP STAFF

Entertainer Hong Suk Chun is closing his Itaewon restaurant that he operated for 14 years.

View this post on Instagram

지난 14년간 #이태원 #마이타이 를 사랑해주신분들 모든분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다 저를 오늘에 있게 해준 정말 많은 이야기를 담고있는 마이타이를 이번주 12월 9일까지만 영업을 하고 문을 닫습니다 마음이 참 슬프네여 하나하나 제가 다 만들어놓은 공간인데 이제 없어진다는게 돈을 떠나 이공간을 거쳐간 모든 사람들에게 고마움을 전하고싶군요 여러가지 할말은 많지만 좀 후에 제가 괜찮을때 말씀드릴게여 전 조만간 다른 이야기로 돌아올게여 그래도 이태원 마이첼시와 구리 마이첼시 경리단 마이스카이 그리고 새로운 공간 많이 사랑해주세여 해밀톤뒷골목에 이제 레스토랑은 마이첼시 하나군요 외롭지만 버텨볼게여 구청에서 명명한 세계음식거리라는 이름은 이제 포차거리라고 이름을 바꿔야할듯요 골목은 그렇게 변합니다

A post shared by Tonyhong1004 (@tonyhong1004) on

He posted a picture of the restaurant on his Instagram on December 6. Hong Suk Chun wrote in his caption that the restaurant will only stay opened until December 9 and then will be shut down. He wrote: “My heart is breaking. This is a place I created one small piece at a time…”

He continued, stating: "Rather than people spending money here, I want to thank everyone who has come through this space. I have many things to say but I'll tell you later when I'm feeling better. In a little while, I'll come back...I feel lonely but I’ll try to bear it. My restaurant used to be called a gathering of wonderful foods around the world but now it’s just a common street stall. How neighborhoods change.”

Hong Suk Chun, who has been in the restaurant business for a long time, has complained that the situation in Itaewon has been difficult since last year. He cited soaring rents, a sharp rise in the minimum wage, and the disappearing characteristics of the streets as reasons.

  1. Hong Suk Chun
7 6,159 Share 86% Upvoted

1

5pm-2 pts 20 minutes ago 2
20 minutes ago

"a sharp rise in the minimum wage" I don't understand this part

Share

2 more replies

1

realsensasian966 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Itaewon has changed a lot

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GOT7
GOT7's JB worries fans with Instagram Story
1 hour ago   20   16,293
GOT7
GOT7's JB worries fans with Instagram Story
1 hour ago   20   16,293
Wendy
Red Velvet's Wendy opens an Instagram account
6 hours ago   7   9,685
GOT7
GOT7's JB worries fans with Instagram Story
1 hour ago   20   16,293
ATEEZ
Korean Netizens React to ATEEZ's MAMA Stage
9 hours ago   26   33,831

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND