HINAPIA held their first fanmeeting!

The girls held 'WELCOME TO UTOPIA' on December 19th, where they performed various songs including a cover of Ariana Grande's "7 rings". The girls also performed "Drip" dressed as 'Frozen' characters, where Minkyung was Olaf, Yebin was Sven, Eunwoo was Elsa, Kyungwon was Kristoff, and Bada was Anna.

Even better, all the proceeds from the performance went to the Salvation Army to help neighbors in need.