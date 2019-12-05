7

Heize thanks fans after winning the 'Best Hip Hop and Urban Music Award' at MAMA

Heize left a touching thank you message for her fans. 

The star uploaded a series of pictures on December 5th and a heartfelt caption thanking all who helped her after she won the 'Best Hip Hop and Urban Music' award at MAMA. 

The caption reads as follows:

"I was so thankful yesterday. I say this always, but I will keep working hard to make songs to pay it all back. Thank you to my studio blu family who stayed by my side and remained my strength, my staff, producers, engineers, and artists. Thank you for all your hard work."

Congratulations to Heize!

