Han Hye Jin makes trending headlines with her lithe and beautiful figure

Han Hye Jin's recent Instagram update has made trending news.





The model posted a video to her personal Instagram on December 18th showing some behind the scene shots from her recent shoot. The caption reads: "It's not cold. It's not cold. It's not cold. It's not cold. Spring comes and goes quickly, anyways. Cool people are cold in the winter. I'm the only one who feels cold right now."





The model is seen sporting an elegant once piece as she poses in front of a beach.

What do you think of Han Hye Jin's look?