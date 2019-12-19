Former After School member and 'Produce 48' trainee Kaeun updates fans with a wink amidst netizen worries

Former After School member and 'Produce 48' trainee Kaeun made a welcome update for her fans.

The idol is seen smiling cutely and winking for the camera in a post she made on December 19th. The caption merely reads: "wink".

Netizens have been commenting on Gaeun's beauty saying:

"I supported you on 'Produce 48'... Fighting again!"

"I really hope you do well."

"She was such a victim. Wishing her well."

It seems like despite netizen's worries, Gaeun is spending a great time while on vacation in Vietnam.