Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

EXO win #1 on December 7th 'Show! Music Core'!

EXO took the #1 trophy on the December 7th episode of 'Show! Music Core'!

On this episode, EXO's "Obsession" went up against IU's "Blueming" and Noel's "In the Street in Front of Your House Late at Night". In the end, EXO took the top spot with IU coming in second and Noel at third. Congratulations to EXO!

Check out the performances posted by MBC below.


