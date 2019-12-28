Check out all the winners of the '2019 SBS Entertainment awards'!

On December 28, the '2019 SBS Entertainment Awards' took place to celebrate the year by bestowing awards to those who helped the year shine. Kim Sung Joo, Park Na Rae, and Jo Jung Shik hosted the ceremony.



◇ Daesang (Grand Prize)- Yoo Jae Suk ('Running Man')



◇ Lifetime Achievement Award- Baek Jong Won ('Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant', 'Delicious Rendezvous')

◇ Producer's award- Lee Seung Gi ('All The Butlers', 'Little Forest')

◇ Top Excellence Award (Show/Variety) - Kim Seong Joo ('Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant') and Choi Sung Kook ('Flaming Youth')

◇ Top Excellence Award (Reality) - Kim Jong Kook ( 'My Little Old Boy', 'Running Man') and Hong Jin Young ('My Little Old Boy')

◇ Excellence Award (Show/Variety) - Yang Se Chan ('Running Man') and Lee Sang Yoon ('All The Butlers')

◇ Excellence Award (Reality) - Kim Hee Chul ('My Little Old Boy', 'Delicious Rendezvous') and Yoon Sang Hyun ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

◇ Top Excellence in Programming Award- 'Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant'

◇ Excellence in Programming Award (Show/Variety) - 'Flaming Youth'

◇ Excellence in Programming Award (Reality)- 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny'



◇ SNS Star Award - Lee Gwang Soo, Park Na Rae, Yook Sung Jae, Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa

◇ Best Team Work Award - 'All The Butlers'

◇ Global Program Award- 'Running Man'

◇ Entertainer Award- HaHa ('Running Man')

◇ Honorary Employee Award - Yang Se Hyung ( 'All The Butlers')

◇ Family Award - Lee Yoon Ji ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

◇ Challenger Award - Kim Dong Joon ('Delicious Rendezvous') and Lee Tae Gon, Heo Jae ('Law of the Jungle')



◇ Best Couple Award - Lee Sang Min and Tak Jae Hoon ('My Little Old Boy')

◇ Screenwriter Award (Variety) - Kim Mi Kyung ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

◇ Screenwriter Award (Informational)- Park Eun Young ('Access Showbiz Tonight')

◇ Screenwriter Award (Radio)- Won Joo Won ('Choi Baek Ho's Romantic Era')

◇ Radio DJ Award - So Yi Hyun ('On My Way Home') and Bae Seong Jae ('Bae Seong Jae's Ten')

◇ Rookie Award - Choi Min Yong ('Flaming Youth') and Jung In Sun ('Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant')

Congratulations to all the winners!