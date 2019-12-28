AOA's Seolhyun says she once couldn't hear after eating too much, on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'

AOA's Seolhyun shared she once couldn't hear anything after eating too much late-night snack.

On December 28, AOA's Seolhyun and Jimin guested on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'.

While sharing their daily life, Jimin said, "We once ate two boxes of fried chicken with rice and instant black bean noodles. After we were done eating, Seolhyun suddenly said she couldn't hear anything."

Seolhyun then said, "My ears were ringing after eating." Lee Young Ja had the panels laughing by saying, "That's probably because all the energy went to your stomach".