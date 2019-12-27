6

ATEEZ's Hongjoong gives fans deja vu in his dark, brooding individual teaser images

ATEEZ's leader Hongjoong has kickstarted the group's individual comeback teaser photo series!

Two of the photos are tinged a very deep blue, while the other two colored cuts give off a sense of deja vu with striking similarities to ATEEZ's 'Treasure EP.02: Zero To Action' concept styles from earlier this year. 

Meanwhile, ATEEZ will be making a comeback this January 6 at 6 PM KST with an epilogue album, 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer'. This will mark the group's comeback in just 2 months. Look out for more of the ATEEZ members' individual concept photos, coming soon!

GiftzB667 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Wow they reverted back to hala hala outfits, the storyline is amazing. I can't wait to see it come all together but I feel like at the same time, the story won't be over yet.

0

Hwasbeanie6 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

I have no thoughts right now... I am so excited for January 6th!

