April's Naeun talked about her 2020 goals.

She had a photoshoot with 'NYLON', where she showed off her new short hair. She's had long hair since her debut and throughout 'Extraordinary You', so it's a pretty big change for her. Even though the concept of the photoshoot could have been difficult, Naeun pulled it off amazingly.

As for 2020, she said, "I want to spend more time with fans, and I want to come back with a good album with the members. Those are my goals for now."