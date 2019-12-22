5

Posted by jennywill

Netizen reveals ridiculous DM she received because people thought she was Baek Ye Rin

A netizen revealed a ridiculous DM that she received.

Someone thought she was Baek Ye Rin and messaged her saying, "What's it feel like to have #1 stolen from you? I don't mean to be rude. You were on Instagram, so I wanted to ask." The netizen herself commented, "I check my DMs sometimes, and when I see things like this, it's kind so ridiculous it's kind of cute and funny. They probably sent this thinking I'm Baek Ye Rin?"

It's unclear why the person mistook the netizen for Baek Ye Rin (possible that they had the same name), but it looks like it's not completely rare for her to receive these kind of DMs.

Others commented, "Why would yous end DMs like this even to Baek Ye Rin," "Saying that you didn't mean to be rude doesn't make this less rude," and more.

1

jungkook20204 pts
2 hours ago

if i was a celeb i wouldn't read my dms

no way, couldn't pay me

not unless they were from someone i knew

Secretninja3122,386 pts
26 minutes ago

Honeslty it’s amazing how some fans Just don’t take an extra second to check an account’s feed or post to verify that it is the correct person they’re trying to message. Especially since in Korea, there are so many people, even celebrities, who share the same name. I remember recently on Eric Nam’s radio show, Jimin (Jamie) Park mentioned that she still gets DM’s from BTS fans being like “Oppa I love you!” thinking she was BTS’s Jimin.

