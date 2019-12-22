Netizen reveals ridiculous DM she received because people thought she was Baek Ye Rin

A netizen revealed a ridiculous DM that she received.

Someone thought she was Baek Ye Rin and messaged her saying, "What's it feel like to have #1 stolen from you? I don't mean to be rude. You were on Instagram, so I wanted to ask." The netizen herself commented, "I check my DMs sometimes, and when I see things like this, it's kind so ridiculous it's kind of cute and funny. They probably sent this thinking I'm Baek Ye Rin?"

It's unclear why the person mistook the netizen for Baek Ye Rin (possible that they had the same name), but it looks like it's not completely rare for her to receive these kind of DMs.

Others commented, "Why would yous end DMs like this even to Baek Ye Rin," "Saying that you didn't mean to be rude doesn't make this less rude," and more.

