AOA's Seolhyun and Jun Hyun Moo selected as MCs for SBS’s end of the year music festival

AOA's Seolhyun and Jun Hyun Moo have been announced as the MC's for SBS's Music Festival.

The announcement was made on December 6. The two will jointly host the broadcasting station's end of the year music festival on December 25th.

The event will take place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and will mark Seolhyun's first experience MC-ing. Groups such as BTS, TWICE, Red Velvet, GOT7, MAMAMOO, Seventeen, NUEST, AOA, MONSTA X, Apink, Girlfriend, ASTRO, Stray Kids, Cheongha, Oh My Girl, NCT Dream, NCT 127, N Flying, and TXT have confirmed their appearances.

Are you excited for this year's show?