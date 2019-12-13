Ailee apologizes to graphic designer ChangNi for 'Sweater' album cover art

Ailee has apologized to graphic designer ChangNi for the album cover art for her latest release 'Sweater'.



On December 13, Rocket 3 Entertainment released a statement explaining that in the process of creating the art for Ailee's album, the label belatedly found out the commissioned artist had directly traced art from ChangNi's existing artwork drawn in 2018. Rocket 3 Entertainment apologized for the incident, and Ailee herself also made the below apology on Instagram:





"Hello, this is Ailee.

Firstly, on the cover image, I sincerely apologize to artist ChangNi for causing worry and hurt.

I know how much work it takes to create one production when it comes to music,

so I have an even more sorry heart... The related images will all be deleted and taken care of.

I really apologize for causing worry to artist ChangNi and my fans... I'll do my best to check twice and three times, so that this sort of incident doesn't happen in the future."





In other news, Ailee released her latest song "Sweater" in both English and Korean.