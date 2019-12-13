5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Ailee apologizes to graphic designer ChangNi for 'Sweater' album cover art

Ailee has apologized to graphic designer ChangNi for the album cover art for her latest release 'Sweater'.

On December 13, Rocket 3 Entertainment released a statement explaining that in the process of creating the art for Ailee's album, the label belatedly found out the commissioned artist had directly traced art from ChangNi's existing artwork drawn in 2018. Rocket 3 Entertainment apologized for the incident, and Ailee herself also made the below apology on Instagram: 

"Hello, this is Ailee. 
Firstly, on the cover image, I sincerely apologize to artist ChangNi for causing worry and hurt. 
I know how much work it takes to create one production when it comes to music,
so I have an even more sorry heart... The related images will all be deleted and taken care of.
I really apologize for causing worry to artist ChangNi and my fans... I'll do my best to check twice and three times, so that this sort of incident doesn't happen in the future."



In other news, Ailee released her latest song "Sweater" in both English and Korean.

안녕하세요 에일리입니다. 우선, 커버 이미지에 대해서 창니 작가님께 걱정과 상처를 안겨드린 점 진심으로 사과의 말씀을 드립니다. 저도 음악을 만드는 부분에 있어서 얼마나 노력 해야 하나의 작품이 나오는지 알고 있기 때문에 더 죄송한 마음이 듭니다.... 관련된 이미지는 모두 삭제하고 정리 할 수 있도록 하겠습니다. 창니 작가님과 저희 팬분들께 걱정을 끼쳐 드려 정말 죄송합니다.... 이런 일이 발생되지 않도록 앞으로 두번 세번 더 체크 하며 노력하겠습니다. ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ 에일리 ‘Sweater’ 곡에 대한 표지 디자인 관련 공지 안녕하세요 로켓3엔터테인먼트입니다. 지난 12월 12일 발매되었던 곡에 대한 표지 디자인에 관련하여 공지를 드립니다. 스웨터 앨범을 제작 하는 과정에서 커버 디자인을 의뢰해 발매 한 후 금일 해당 디자인이 그래픽 디자이너 ChangNi(창니) 작가님께서 지난 2018년에 그리셨던 수정 구슬 이미지로 제작 되었다는 것을 알게 되었고, 커버 디자인을 의뢰 받은 디자이너가 수정 구슬 이미지를 생각하던 중 기존 공개된 이미지를 트레이싱하게 되었다는 내용을 전달 받게 되었습니다. 이번 일로 상처 받으셨을 창니 작가님과 많은 분들께 심려를 끼쳐드리게 된 점 진심으로 사과의 말씀을 드립니다. 기존 커버 이미지를 포함 하고 있는 모든 음원 사이트 게시 이미지 및 SNS글은 대체 조치 되었으며, 해당 이미지로 커버가 변경 된 점 안내 말씀 드립니다. 다시 한번 심려를 끼쳐드려 정말 죄송합니다.

