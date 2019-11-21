17

MAMAMOO win #1 on the '2019 MAMA' nominees special of 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet has aired the '2019 MAMA' nominees special of 'M! Countdown'!

Instead of your regular music show, this week's 'M! Countdown' features performances by nominees of the upcoming 'Mnet Asian Music Awards', which is being held at Nagoya Dome in Japan on December 4.

As for the winner, MAMAMOO took their first win with "HIP"! Congratulations to MAMAMOO!


Watch the performances below!

[Best New Male Artist Nominees]



[Best New Female Artist Nominees]



[Best Female Artist Nominees]



[Best Male Group Nominees]



[Best Female Group Nominees]

Yasss!! Hope MAMA gives them the stage they deserve this time!!

