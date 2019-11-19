4

TWICE's Nayeon makes headlines with her gorgeous visuals in black and white selfies

Gorgeous TWICE's Nayeon has made trending headlines with her beautiful black and white selfies.

The black and white aesthetic photos show a more mature and artsy side of the artist. The photos were uploaded to the group's Instagram account, and netizens are raving about her beauty online, stating: 

"She has the best visuals out of all the idols."

"She becomes prettier and prettier the more I see her." 

"The reporters better leave this precious angel alone. 


What do you think of Nayeon's pictures? 

억지로 덮나🖤

A post shared by TWICE (@twicetagram) on

