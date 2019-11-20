TWICE's Momo proves that she's the queen of ponytails

TWICE's Momo has proven that she is indeed the queen of ponytails.

The popular starlet posted a series of photos to TWICE's official Instagram page stating: "&TWICE is now out. Please listen to it a lot."

The pictures also show more behind the scenes cuts of the gorgeous star posing with Mina who is currently on a semi-hiatus to take care of her mental health.



Fans have been raving about Momo's beauty, stating:

"There are no words to describe how pretty she is."

"Ponytails look so good on her."

"Momo is in charge of all beauty."

What do you think of Momo's ponytail look?







