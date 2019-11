Comedian Ahn Young Mi fangirled over actor Kang Ha Neul.

She appeared on the November 20 broadcast of 'Radio Star' where she talked about her love for the actor and the fact that they live in the same building!

She stated: "These days, in case I run into him, I shower and wash myself every day!", eliciting laughter from viewers and the panel.

What would you do if you lived in the same building as Kang Ha Neul?