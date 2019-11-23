TS Entertainment accused of extorting money from Wooyeop since he was 17



TS Entertainment is being accused of money extortion.

Employee 'A' took 1,200,000 KRW (approximately 1016 USD) from Wooyeop over the past two years, and have not paid him back. An anonymous 'B' told Sports World that 'A' took money from Wooyeop since he was 17. He was the only TRCNG member not from Seoul, so his parents always gave him cash whenever he came home. 'A' waited for whenever Wooyeop came back from visiting his home, and borrowed money. Whenever Wooyeop refused to give 'A' money, he was singled out for harder practice, and other employees were instructed to torment Wooyeop.

Stay tuned for more updates.