32

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TS Entertainment accused of extorting money from Wooyeop since he was 17

AKP STAFF


TS Entertainment is being accused of money extortion.

Employee 'A' took 1,200,000 KRW (approximately 1016 USD) from Wooyeop over the past two years, and have not paid him back. An anonymous 'B' told Sports World that 'A' took money from Wooyeop since he was 17. He was the only TRCNG member not from Seoul, so his parents always gave him cash whenever he came home. 'A' waited for whenever Wooyeop came back from visiting his home, and borrowed money. Whenever Wooyeop refused to give 'A' money, he was singled out for harder practice, and other employees were instructed to torment Wooyeop. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

  1. TRCNG
  2. TS ENTERTAINMENT
  3. WOOYEOP
15 7,678 Share 100% Upvoted

2

Soulbrother318 pts 1 hour ago 7
1 hour ago

Another fun fact, don't believe too much into the "paying back" trainee fees either. It's hard to believe when you see newly famous idols buying gucci etc. The companies want you to feel sorry for them so you buy more of the product...I'm not hating AT ALL about the idols, they're told to do this. It's the businesses who package themselves as music when they just steal the talent of these kids, work them to death to make their own pockets richer....

Music is all just big business and stopped being music when tv was released

Share

7 more replies

1

AnonymousInsider208 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

I'm not surprised in the least.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND