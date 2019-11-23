MONSTA X fans believe Wonho was originally part of their season's greetings

MONSTA X fans are fairly certain that Wonho was originally part of MONSTA X's season's greetings.

The video shows the current 6 members posing in front of a wall that has their names written out in paint, along with 'MBB' for Monbebe. However, fans noticed that there were letters written inside the heart behind Shownu and I.M - and it looks like the letters read 'Wonho'.

It wouldn't be surprising if it were in fact the case - usually, season's greetings photos are shot much in advance, so it would make sense that they originally had Wonho in the photos and had to retake photos without Wonho.



Do you think the theory is true?