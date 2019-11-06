Taxi driver makes netizens' blood boil after he attacks a woman for walking too slowly

A taxi driver has caused netizens' blood to boil after attacking an innocent woman who was crossing the street.

According to news reports, last month in Gwangju, a taxi driver lost control of his anger and left his car to hit the woman. It was reported that he was angry because the woman was crossing the road too slowly for his liking. MBC News revealed the CCTV footage of the incident on November 6 which you can view below.

Netizen comments include:

"He needs to have his license taken away."

"People who can't control their anger are a huge problem."

"I think that man needs to go to the hospital and get treatment..."

What do you think of this situation?