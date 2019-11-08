So Ji Sub causes major netizen buzz with his airport fashion

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

So Ji Sub's airport fashion is causing a lot of discussion to the point where he's made multiple trending headlines on Korean news sites.

The famous actor appeared at the airport wearing bagging camo green clothes, neon shoes, and a hat with a red ribbon. The actor is known for his good looks and netizens have been commenting on the contrast between his appearance and the outfit, stating:





"If I was his girlfriend, I'd be so embarrassed to be out with him."

"LOL what is up with the red ribbon in his hair?!"

"I'm a fan but this really makes things difficult for me."

What do you think of So Ji Sub's look?