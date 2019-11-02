Suzy shares behind-the-scenes photos from 'Vagabond' set

Suzy shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the set of SBS drama 'Vagabond'.



As 'Vagabond' didn't air on November 1, the actress made sure fans still had some content to take a look at. She shared the photos below on Instagram along with the message, "No episode airing... It's disappointing, so I'll empty my camera reel. #Vagabond."



Suzy also posted the captions, "New 5-member idol group," "When filming's not going on, team leader Kim and Kim Woo Gi are so friendly," "Dalgun is popular with Moroccan children," and "Grubby Go Hae Ri," referring to her own character in the series.





Have you been keeping up with 'Vagabond'?



