'Sulli's Law' gains more attention as politicians prepare to present the law battling malicious comments before the National Assembly

'Sulli's Law' is gaining growing attention as politicians prepare to present the law before the National Assembly in early December. 

The law will focus on reducing the number of malicious comments online and anticipation for its results is growing as fans demand that a change occur. 

Although the exact language of the law is not yet available, much discussion is being held regarding the high ideas but difficult execution that must take place in order to effectively institute change without being unconstitutional. The New Alternative Party in Korea is specifically focused on bringing justice after Sulli's passing, accusing malicious commenters of "social murder".

What are your thoughts on this matter? 

maknaesl28 pts
49 seconds ago

The Korean government uses Sulli's death to pass laws that will restrict freedom of speech and expression. Yay!

melon777 pts
15 minutes ago

They never mentioned her results

