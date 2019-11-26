4

Stray Kids' Lee Know suffers ankle injury ahead of '2019 AAA'

Stray Kids' Lee Know has suffered an ankle injury ahead of the '2019 Asia Artist Awards'.

On November 26, JYP Entertainment announced Lee Know would still be performing at the '2019 AAA' albeit in a chair. The label stated, "Stray Kids member Lee Know suffered a minor ankle injury while hearing for the 'AAA' today. In consideration of the health of our artist, we're going to decide on his absence from the awards show. However, the symptoms are minor, and the artist is determined to perform for the fans who've come far, so he'll be performing while sitting in a chair."

Lee Know will be receiving a detailed exam and further treatment after the show.

The '2019 AAA' is being held at the My Dinh National Stadium located in Hanoi, Vietnam on November 26 at 9PM KST. 

stayoncetogether11 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

I hope the injury isn't serious, take your time to rest. Healthy mind and physical comes first😊

