4

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rapper DinDin expresses anger about ticket scalpers

AKP STAFF

Rapper DinDin expressed his anger about ticket scalpers.

On the November 26th episode of 'Cultwo Show', DinDin revealed his first concert had sold out in 1 minute, but things weren't as they seemed. He said, "My first concert sold out in 1 minute, but I found out that scalpers had bought all the tickets. That's why a lot of tickets were canceled."

He continued, "It's not like they inflate the prices that much either. They add 5000 Won ($4.25USD)." Fellow guest Sung Si Kyung then commented, "I wish they would make a law about scalping. This kind of scalping culture has to disappear." 

In related news, DinDin recently made his comeback with his album 'Goodbye My Twenties' and his tracks "Liar" and "Fallin' Down".

  1. DinDin
1 1,760 Share 80% Upvoted

0

myfirstwasmblaq706 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Just make tickets non refundable.

Share
Sulli, Hara
Kpop Idols are Human, Just like Us!
1 hour ago   1   279
Hara
Goo Hara: A Tribute in Snapshots
11 hours ago   6   80,735

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Hangul Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
ARMY Def Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Sad Clown Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Vote Jungkook Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Long Flight Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Mainstream Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND