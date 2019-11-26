Rapper DinDin expresses anger about ticket scalpers

Rapper DinDin expressed his anger about ticket scalpers.



On the November 26th episode of 'Cultwo Show', DinDin revealed his first concert had sold out in 1 minute, but things weren't as they seemed. He said, "My first concert sold out in 1 minute, but I found out that scalpers had bought all the tickets. That's why a lot of tickets were canceled."



He continued, "It's not like they inflate the prices that much either. They add 5000 Won ($4.25USD)." Fellow guest Sung Si Kyung then commented, "I wish they would make a law about scalping. This kind of scalping culture has to disappear."



In related news, DinDin recently made his comeback with his album 'Goodbye My Twenties' and his tracks "Liar" and "Fallin' Down".