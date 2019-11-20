DinDin drops moody MVs for 'Liar' feat. Lyn & 'Fallin' Down' feat. Daybreak's Lee Won Seok

DinDin has dropped his music videos for "Liar" featuring Lyn and "Fallin' Down" featuring Daybreak's Lee Won Seok.



One moody MV follows DinDin and a mysterious woman as they come to terms with a breakup, while he attempts to forget the breakup in the MV below. "Liar" is about not being over someone like you want to be, while "Fallin' Down" is about feeling broken and bitter after a separation.



Check out DinDin's "Liar" MV above and his "Fallin' Down" MV below! What do you think of his new songs?





