4

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Pentagon to guest on first recording of 'Two Yoo Project - Sugarman 3' against Heize x Colde

AKP STAFF

Pentagon will be appearing as the first cover artists of JTBC's 'Two Yoo Project - Sugarman 3', alongside Heize x Colde

The first recording for 'Sugarman's newest season came to a wraps recently, with the show's new supporting MC Heize participating as a cover artist alongside musician Colde. If you remember from previous seasons, 'Sugarman 3' is a music program where the MCs introduce viewers to past hit songs and the artists who sang those songs, and where they are now. Guest cover artists then transform some of these old hit songs into modern remake versions, competing for votes from a live audience. 

'Sugarman' season 3 premieres this November 29 at 9 PM KST. 

  1. Heize
  2. Pentagon
1 373 Share 57% Upvoted

0

Pendragonx457 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

I hope they actually subtitle it

Share
Kim Sae Ron
Kim Sae Ron leaving YG Entertainment
2 hours ago   10   18,485
Kim Sae Ron
Kim Sae Ron leaving YG Entertainment
2 hours ago   10   18,485

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND