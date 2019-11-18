Pentagon to guest on first recording of 'Two Yoo Project - Sugarman 3' against Heize x Colde

Pentagon will be appearing as the first cover artists of JTBC's 'Two Yoo Project - Sugarman 3', alongside Heize x Colde.

The first recording for 'Sugarman's newest season came to a wraps recently, with the show's new supporting MC Heize participating as a cover artist alongside musician Colde. If you remember from previous seasons, 'Sugarman 3' is a music program where the MCs introduce viewers to past hit songs and the artists who sang those songs, and where they are now. Guest cover artists then transform some of these old hit songs into modern remake versions, competing for votes from a live audience.

'Sugarman' season 3 premieres this November 29 at 9 PM KST.

