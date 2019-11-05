9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Netizens positively comment on HyunA and Dawn's joint comebacks

HyunA and Dawn are probably one of the first couples to promote together simultaneously as artists and netizens are here for it and leaving positive feedback.

The two decided to have their solo releases on the same day and stunned fans with their showcase and showed off their affection for each other. The stated that they worked hard on their comebacks and said they would continue to try their best. 

Netizens have been making positive comments regarding the two's relationship, stating:

"HyunA's so pretty. I love seeing her be so confident."

"Both of them are so cool and their fans are cool too for supporting them."

"It's just really nice to see them like that. I support them both!"

What do you think?

borahae3,622 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

they seem very happy and I am wishing them both great success and happy couple life <3

