Netizens imagine how BLACKPINK's Jisoo would be branded if she had accepted the offer to join SM

It's common knowledge that BLACKPINK's Jisoo has a beautiful face that has allowed her to receive casting offers from an SM Entertainment manager while she was a YG trainee at a YG family concert. This fact was revealed this story in a previous 'Radio Star' broadcast, leading netizens to speculate what would have happened if the popular star had accepted the offer and joined SM instead.

A popular online community forum post discussed how Jisoo would have been styled as an SM girl group member and included these pictures for reference.

Netizens have been commenting on their thoughts, saying:

"If she went to SM she would have been the center of any girl group she debuted in."

"It doesn't even matter she'd dominate regardless."



"After Red Velvet, there seems to be no news of a new SM girl group so it's probably best that she stayed at YG."

"I think whatever label she goes to, fans would have gone crazy over her."

What do you think?