It seems like global fans are demanding subtitles on content as BTS's popularity continues to grow worldwide.

The hashtag #BigHitAddSubs is trending #1 worldwide on Twitter as global fans demand subtitles so they can understand the content. The call to action came after a new BTS DVD was released without subtitles.

the biggest risk BH is doing by not translating their own content and putting in the hands of the masses is having their messages twisted. Not all translators have BTS’ best interests at heart. #BighitAddSubs #BigHitAddTranslations #빅히트_영어자막#빅히트_번역_부탁해 — hobiluvr3000 (@FUZZYSE0KS) November 27, 2019

Dear @BigHitEnt,



Please listen to I-ARMY regarding subs/translations. We work hard to vote, stream, buy etc and support the boys without complaint, but we’ve been patient about this long enough and are tired of feeling forgotten about.



Thanks,



I-ARMY #BighitAddSubs pic.twitter.com/KOvezR9puP — Claire Wallace (@MissCRW) November 27, 2019

What do you think of this situation?