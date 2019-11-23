Netizens are in love with Cosmic Girls member Seola's toned abs

Netizens are in love with Cosmic Girls member Seola's toned, "number eleven-shaped" abs!

Particularly, many pointed out that Seola kills fangirls left and right with her sexy abs on stage, then again off-stage with her lovely, aegyo-filled visuals. Comments included, "OMG her abs are daebak, these are good pics to save to make you wanna go on a diet", "Seola you're such a perfect human being, you have the face, the body, the proportions, the talent...", "She's got crazy abs... I like her stage name too, it goes well with her face", "I wanna see Seola killing it on 'Queendom' too TT", and more.

Check out some of Seola's sweet abs below!