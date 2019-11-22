Hyungsik garners attention for attending the '40th Blue Dragon Film Awards' in his military uniform

Back on November 21, singer/actor Hyungsik garnered attention for his attendance at the '40th Blue Dragon Film Awards'!

Amidst the actors and actresses dressed elegantly in their suits and dresses, Hyungsik was recognizable even from far away due to the fact that he attended in his military uniform! Hyungsik is currently carrying out his mandatory military service, after enlisting as an active duty soldier back in June of this year.

In fact, during the award ceremony, Hyungsik was called on by MC Park Kyung Lim to greet viewers for the first time in a while. Surprised, Hyungsik stood up, and along with actor Jung Hae In who happened to be sitting next to him, he gave a stern military salute.

Meanwhile, Hyungsik also took home a 'Popularity Award' at the '40th Blue Dragon Film Awards' alongside Honey Lee, Lee Kwang Soo, and Girls' Generation's YoonA. You can check out these stars accepting their 'Popularity Award's at the ceremony, below!

