Singer/actress Nara is all dolled up for the holiday parties, in the December issue of 'Grazia' magazine!

Taking on styles ranging from casually cute to richly elegant, Nara is ready for any type of holiday party with her perfect proportions. In her interview, Nara opened up about her single lifestyle and habits, as well as her upcoming JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class'.

Check out her preview cuts below!