NCT 127 to perform as part of '2019 Citi Concert' series with the 'Today Show' in Rockefeller plaza

NCT 127 will be performing as one of the lineup acts of the '2019 Citi Concert' series, hosted by NBC's 'Today Show'!

The NCT 127 boys will be hosting their '2019 Citi Concert' on Friday, November 29, right after performing at the 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' in New York City a day beforehand. The concert will be held at the Rockefeller plaza, with a limited number of advanced reservation fan passes. Those without fan passes can still line up to see the concert on a first come, first serve basis, the morning of the show.

Check out the full details here!