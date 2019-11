JYJ's Junsu revealed his new look on Instagram as he is gearing up for his comeback to Korean terrestrial broadcasting for the first time in ten years. In a caption he wrote, "It's been a while since I had blonde hair~ Funny that now I feel like I'm myself again.. hahaha See you all soon ^^"

Junsu is slated to appear on the pilot episode of MBC's reality show 'House of Sharing' on December 11 at 10 PM KST.