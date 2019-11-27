Hara's text exchange with her brother revealed, begging her to live till the end

A text exchange between Hara and her older brother was revealed.

On November 27, Hara's older brother revealed one of their last Kakao message exchanges which reveals as follows:

Older Brother: "I beg of you. Don't think bad thoughts and don't hurt. Stay healthy and as time passes get married, have kids, and live your days well. When you're sad, just cry it out and let it out. I love you, my sister."

Hara: "I love you oppa! Don't worry!"





Older Brother: "I know you must be sad. My heart is sad too. Eat lots of yummy food in Japan."



The last conversation broke many hearts, and many believe that this exchange happened shortly after Sulli's passing.