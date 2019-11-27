40

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hara's text exchange with her brother revealed, begging her to live till the end

AKP STAFF

A text exchange between Hara and her older brother was revealed. 

On November 27, Hara's older brother revealed one of their last Kakao message exchanges which reveals as follows: 

Older Brother: "I beg of you. Don't think bad thoughts and don't hurt. Stay healthy and as time passes get married, have kids, and live your days well. When you're sad, just cry it out and let it out. I love you, my sister."

Hara: "I love you oppa! Don't worry!"


Older Brother: "I know you must be sad. My heart is sad too. Eat lots of yummy food in Japan."

The last conversation broke many hearts, and many believe that this exchange happened shortly after Sulli's passing. 

  1. Hara
16 58,220 Share 95% Upvoted

11

libig44 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

This is so tragic. I really had hoped for her to live and be happy.

Share

1 more reply

9

Izzie2019791 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I think sulli's passing hurt was the last straw for Hara. She might been thinking of doing this for a while but was hanging on, when she saw her friend passing away she couldnt handle it anymore. It is really sad how everything ended. sulli and hara deserved so much more. I hope the new generation of idols can have a better time and has the help necessary to go through tough times.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO
EXO tap into their dark side in 'Obsession' MV
9 hours ago   38   16,441

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Honey Butter Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Cup ramyun - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Yakult Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Soju Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Rice Drink Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Milkis Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND