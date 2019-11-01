1Team offer fans first look at 'Make This' choreo in new teaser video

1Team is gearing up to make a comeback!

On November 4 KST, the group released a video teaser showing the choreography for their upcoming single "Make This," the title track off of their third mini album 'One.'





In the video, the boys are dressed in chic black-and-white outfits accented with straps and strings that whip around to add an exaggerated sense of motion to the sharp dance moves. The clip ends with all five members slowly falling to their knees to end the dance in a dramatic pose.

Meanwhile, 1Team's 'One' is set for release on November 6 at 6 PM KST.