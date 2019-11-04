1

VICTON have a 'nostalgic night' in chic MV for comeback single

VICTON has released a new album!

On November 4 at 6 PM KST, the group unveiled their fifth mini album 'nostalgia,' featuring title track "nostalgic night."

The album is the group's first in roughly one and a half years, and their first as a six-member unit after leader Seungwoo was placed in 'Produce X 101's project group X1.

"nostalgic night" has a similarly vague evening mood as the group's 2018 single "Time Of Sorrow," paired with a powerful melody. For the music video, the members take on a more sensual, sophisticated concept, using the comeback as a way to signaling their transformation from the existing soft boyish image to a more dynamic and masculine one one.

Check out the music video for "nostaglic night" above!

