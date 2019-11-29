30

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former KARA member Jiyoung calls for the world to be kinder in heart-wrenching goodbye post to Hara

AKP STAFF

Former KARA member Jiyoung broke hearts with her tribute post to Hara

View this post on Instagram

우리는 그냥 우리가 표현하고 싶은 거, 하고 싶은 거 하면서 사는 거에요. 누구나 다 외롭죠 처음부터 우린 이 땅에 그렇게 태어났어요. 엄마 뱃속에서 세상에 나왔던 그 순간부터 어쩌면 알고 있었겠죠. 그러기에 자신이 무엇을 바라는지, 자신에게 가장 소중한 것이 무엇인지 정확하게 알고, 삶으로써 그 소망에 100% 솔직하게 내 자신과 대면해봐요. 제발 이제는 사랑으로 채워주세요. 표현해주세요. 아껴주세요. 자기 자신을 그리고 당신을 사랑하는 사람들을. 내가 그것을 실현하는 것이 아니라, 그것이 나를 인도하고 나를 통해 그 자신을 실현하는 것이라고 믿어요. 항상, 애씀 없는 행복이 함께하길 ... # 언니의 빙구 웃음도, 개구리 같던 작은 발과 너무나도 강하고 항상 따뜻하게 날 잡아주던 언니의 손, 건드리면 부러질 것만 같았던 순수하고 정 많고 여린 소중한 우리 언니의 모든 거 다 기억할게. 언니가 항상 내게 사랑한다고 말해줬던 것처럼 나도 앞으로도 많이 사랑한다고 말할 거야. 열심히 살아볼게. 너무너무 미안하고 고맙고, 사랑해. 自分自身を愛してください。 でも、私がごめんね。 本当に今までありがとう。 ご冥福をお祈りします。

A post shared by 강지영 Jiyoung Kang 知英 (@kkangjji_) on

The post shows a shot of the two sitting in a practice room. The caption reads as follows: 


"We are just people who portray what we feel and do we want to do. Everyone is lonely and we were all born that way. From the minute we leave our mother's womb, we probably knew as well. We knew exactly what we were looking for, what was most important to us and we face those things and dreams 100% honestly in our lives. I beg you, please fill the world with love. Express it. Cherish it. To yourself and the people you love. Don't just realize it but make others realize it as well by guiding them through your actions. I wish you have happiness that comes without hardship. Hara's silliness and laughter, her tiny feet, her strong and warm heart that always held on to me. She was so pure that it seemed like you would break her if you pushed her, my precious unni I will remember everything. Just like she always told me that she loved me, I will tell her I love her as well. I will live trying my best. I'm so sorry and thankful. I love you." 


We wish healing for all those affected by Hara's passing. 

  1. KARA
  2. Jiyoung
3 8,269 Share 88% Upvoted

2

bluebird2 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

A very touching tribute. JiYoung and Hara debuted on KARA together during Rock U era.

Share

1

zylan27 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

So sad

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Preparing For 2020 Comeback
18 hours ago   104   15,658

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND