Former KARA member Jiyoung calls for the world to be kinder in heart-wrenching goodbye post to Hara

Former KARA member Jiyoung broke hearts with her tribute post to Hara.

The post shows a shot of the two sitting in a practice room. The caption reads as follows:







"We are just people who portray what we feel and do we want to do. Everyone is lonely and we were all born that way. From the minute we leave our mother's womb, we probably knew as well. We knew exactly what we were looking for, what was most important to us and we face those things and dreams 100% honestly in our lives. I beg you, please fill the world with love. Express it. Cherish it. To yourself and the people you love. Don't just realize it but make others realize it as well by guiding them through your actions. I wish you have happiness that comes without hardship. Hara's silliness and laughter, her tiny feet, her strong and warm heart that always held on to me. She was so pure that it seemed like you would break her if you pushed her, my precious unni I will remember everything. Just like she always told me that she loved me, I will tell her I love her as well. I will live trying my best. I'm so sorry and thankful. I love you."





We wish healing for all those affected by Hara's passing.