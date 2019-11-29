Kian84 to reveal his newly toned body next week on 'I Live Alone'

Next week will definitely be an exciting one for the panelists as lovable but often silly comic artist Kian84 reveals his abs for his upcoming fashion shoot. The November 29 broadcast of 'I Live Alone' hinted that he would be finally revealing to the world the results of his hard work.

The artist was seen training and dieting in order to prepare for the 10-page spread shoot and the results will be revealed next week according to the previews. The panelists jokingly suggested that if he didn't have abs that the staff replace them with CGI ones.

What do you think will happen?