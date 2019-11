Seven O'Clock will be coming back soon.

The boys just dropped their teaser for "Midnight Sun", the title song to their upcoming 3rd mini-album 'White Night'. The MV previews some of their song as well as their choreography, and also gives a glimpse at how the boys will be styled for this promotion.

Check it out above! "Midnight Sun" will be released on the 12th at 6PM KST.