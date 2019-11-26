AOA's Jimin says she wanted to be a rock star when she was younger

AOA's Jimin revealed that she had different dreams when she was younger!

Although she is a successful K-pop idol now, the talented celebrity appeared on the November 26 broadcast of JTBC's 'Idol Room' to explain that she wanted to a rocker when she was younger!

She stated: "I entered the label because I was playing guitar and singing but now I'm a rapper. Back then I really wanted to be a rockstar and really practiced hard."

What do you think Jimin would have been like if she was in a rock band?