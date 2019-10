I don't think we've ever seen Zion.T smile that widely before, and netizens are loving it!

The popular artist took to the stage on October 9th for a concert hosted by Hollys Coffee. During his performance, he got a chance to bring his nephew on stage and greet fans with a huge smile.



Netizen comments include:

"The nephew is so cute!"

"They both look alike too."

"It seems like he's an uncle that loves his nephew a lot!"

"Zion.T looks genuinely happy."

What do you think?