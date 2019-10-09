2

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

BTS to open multistory, interactive pop-up store 'House of BTS' in Gangnam, Seoul

AKP STAFF

BTS will be launching a multistory, interactive pop-up store in Gangnam-gu, Seoul!

The upcoming Gangnam pop-up store 'House of BTS' will be an upgraded version of the boys' 'BTS World Tour Pop-up Store' which opened in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, and Paris earlier this year. The 'House of BTS' will be located in a 3-story building located in the heart of Gangnam, utilizing all three above-level floors as well as the underground floor to showcase interactive spaces like a show room, an interactive MV experience, and more. 

'House of BTS' will be open in Gangnam from October 18 of this year through January 5 of next year. Who would love to go?

  1. BTS
1 520 Share 100% Upvoted

0

joanner222,425 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

I would love to go 😭😭😭

Share
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK To Perform at Music Station Japan
1 day ago   13   11,455

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND