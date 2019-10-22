9

WINNER's Song Min Ho and Lee Seung Hoon shine in teaser photos for 'Cross'

The two idols are chic and sophisticated and show off their unique fashion styles and visuals in the neon-lit images.

Are you excited for WINNER's comeback? 

  1. Lee Seung Hoon
  2. Song Min Ho (Mino)
