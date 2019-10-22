WINNER's Song Min Ho and Lee Seung Hoon shine in teaser photos for 'Cross'

WINNER's Song Min Ho and Lee Seung Hoon shine in recent teaser photos for 'Cross'.
The two idols are chic and sophisticated and show off their unique fashion styles and visuals in the neon-lit images.
Are you excited for WINNER's comeback?
9
3
WINNER's Song Min Ho and Lee Seung Hoon shine in recent teaser photos for 'Cross'.
The two idols are chic and sophisticated and show off their unique fashion styles and visuals in the neon-lit images.
Are you excited for WINNER's comeback?
Log in to comment